Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $933,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

