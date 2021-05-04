Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,610 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

