Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,528,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

