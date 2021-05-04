Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,264 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

