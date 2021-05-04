Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,246 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

