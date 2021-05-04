Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 404,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 99,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.