Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.11 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

