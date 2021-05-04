Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,060 shares of company stock worth $3,767,001 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

