Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.84.

