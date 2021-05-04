Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10,930.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

