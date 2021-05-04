Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

