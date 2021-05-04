Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 84 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

NSC stock opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $287.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

