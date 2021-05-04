Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,461.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Straumann has a twelve month low of $680.20 and a twelve month high of $1,486.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,197.21.

Get Straumann alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.