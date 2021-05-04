Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $178.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.