Strs Ohio Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $100.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.