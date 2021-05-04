Strs Ohio Has $2.61 Million Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.38% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPYU opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

