Strs Ohio Has $2.66 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

CFG stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

