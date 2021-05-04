Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

XYL opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

