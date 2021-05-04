Strs Ohio Sells 7,907 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

