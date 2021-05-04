Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.