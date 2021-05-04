Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.59.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

