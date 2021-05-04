Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SUBCY opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

