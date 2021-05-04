Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

