Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,744.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

