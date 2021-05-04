Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE SUI opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $168.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

