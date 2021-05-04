Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.