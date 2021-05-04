Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SLGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 1,034,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.
About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.