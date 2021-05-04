Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 1,034,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

