SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. SurgePays shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 796,699 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.