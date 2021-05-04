SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.19. SurgePays shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 796,699 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial and telecommunications services in the United States. It offers discounted talk, text, and 4G LTE data wireless plans; subsidized wireless service to qualifying low income customers; SurgePhone Volt 5XL smartphones; and SurgePays Visa cards.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit