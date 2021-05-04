Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

