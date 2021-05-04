SVB Leerink Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

