Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SVCBF opened at $17.91 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

