Swarm City Price Tops $0.0776 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $662,420.72 and $336.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00075610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.00893981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,744.40 or 0.10315947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.