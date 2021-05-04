Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,192.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,193 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

