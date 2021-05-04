Swarthmore Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,419,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

