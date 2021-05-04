Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.51 million during the quarter.

SWP stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.18. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$28.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

