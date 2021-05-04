Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.60 ($126.59).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €108.05 ($127.12) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.06.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

