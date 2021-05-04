Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

