Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 12,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,625. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

