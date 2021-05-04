Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

