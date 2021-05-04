Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

