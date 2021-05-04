Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 626,646 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $601.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.