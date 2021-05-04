Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
