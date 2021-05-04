Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

