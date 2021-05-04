Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Lessened by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 9.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $34,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. 49,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

