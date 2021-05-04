Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $40.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $251.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
