Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $40.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.90 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $251.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $262.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.50 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

