Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 177.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

TW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 261 shares of company stock worth $44,994.

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 179.60 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 20,946,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

