TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

