Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE TECK opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

