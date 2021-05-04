Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,009,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 56,896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 420,099.0 days.

TIAOF stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on TIAOF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

