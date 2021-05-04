Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $485.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $417.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.20. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

