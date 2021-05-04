Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

